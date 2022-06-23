Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By city news service 

Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Fentanyl-related death of Doug Manchester's daughter

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/29/2022 at 7:17pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who sold fentanyl-laced pills which led to the death of a La Jolla woman pleaded guilty today to voluntary manslaughter

and drug possession charges.

Joshua Alan Breslow, 54, is expected to be sentenced to 15 years in state prison next month for providing pills that led to the September 2020

death of 49-year-old Sally Manchester Ricchiuti, daughter of developer and former San Diego Union-Tribune owner Doug Manchester.

Breslow, who was previously charged with murder in the case, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter count, as well as charges of possessing fentanyl and

oxycontin.

Prosecutors allege Breslow provided Ricchiuti and others with doctored pills, despite being aware of the potentially fatal consequences, and that he continued dealing pills even after learning of Ricchiuti's death.

Deputy District Attorney Joel Madero said it did not appear the victim was aware of what was in the pills she took.

One of Breslow's defense attorneys, Douglas Gilliland, said his client is ``extremely remorseful'' and knew the victim for many years, as they

attended high school together. Gilliland said it was in dispute whether Breslow knew the pills contained fentanyl.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/30/2022 00:25