Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Fentanyl-related death of Doug Manchester's daughter

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who sold fentanyl-laced pills which led to the death of a La Jolla woman pleaded guilty today to voluntary manslaughter

and drug possession charges.

Joshua Alan Breslow, 54, is expected to be sentenced to 15 years in state prison next month for providing pills that led to the September 2020

death of 49-year-old Sally Manchester Ricchiuti, daughter of developer and former San Diego Union-Tribune owner Doug Manchester.

Breslow, who was previously charged with murder in the case, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter count, as well as charges of possessing fentanyl and

oxycontin.

Prosecutors allege Breslow provided Ricchiuti and others with doctored pills, despite being aware of the potentially fatal consequences, and that he continued dealing pills even after learning of Ricchiuti's death.

Deputy District Attorney Joel Madero said it did not appear the victim was aware of what was in the pills she took.

One of Breslow's defense attorneys, Douglas Gilliland, said his client is ``extremely remorseful'' and knew the victim for many years, as they

attended high school together. Gilliland said it was in dispute whether Breslow knew the pills contained fentanyl.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.