Sheriff investigates double homicide in Valley Center

Sheriff's Deputies responded to a home in the 14700 block of Interlachen Terrace in Valley Center on June 26, around 10 p.m., for a report of assault with a deadly weapon.

The reporting party advised her brother-in-law, 44-year-old Christian Bobila, (allegedly) shot her husband, the sheriff spokesperson said. Upon arrival to the area, deputies located Bobila driving a black minivan a few blocks away from the scene. A traffic stop was conducted and Bobila was detained without incident, explained the spokesperson.

Deputies and fire department personnel arrived at the home just after 10 p.m. They located a 45-year-old man and 79-year-old man at the home deceased. Both men had gunshot wounds to their upper torsos, the spokesperson said.

The Sheriff's Homicide Unit responded and is investigating. The identity of the victims is being withheld pending positive identification.

Bobila was subsequently arrested for two counts of 187(a)PC – Murder and has been booked into the Vista Detention Facility, a spokesperson said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.