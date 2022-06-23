Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Thunderstorms, Flash Flooding Expected in Parts of San Diego County

 
Last updated 6/22/2022 at 5:13pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms could lead to flash flooding today in parts of San Diego County, according to the National

Weather Service.

The risk of flash flooding is low in San Diego County mountains, and rainfall amounts overnight and this morning are expected to be minimal.

Thunderstorms are expected throughout today and isolated flash flooding is possible in Julian and Pine Valley.

Scattered showers will likely develop tonight with movement from south to north, according to reports from the NWS.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

 

