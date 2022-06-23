Wellness Center design concepts presented
Last updated 6/22/2022 at 3:01pm
Rick Monroe
Special to the Village News
The first conceptual draft designs for the Community Health & Wellness Center were presented to the facilities committee of the Fallbrook Regional Health District. Health District on June 15. Next, the full board will review the drawings by Taylor Design at its meeting on July 13.
Rachel Mason, CEO of the FRHD, said the earliest drawings would be finalized would be in early fall. Mason explained that both the June 15 meeting and the July 13 meeting are more about direction than final decisions.
The district purchased the Wellness Center in April...
