Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Wellness Center design concepts presented

 
Last updated 6/22/2022 at 3:01pm

Village News/Courtesy drawings

The preliminary design for the Community Health & Wellness Center, drawn by the architect, is for all glass in the front and rear of the tall building that is 1,717 square feet.

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

The first conceptual draft designs for the Community Health & Wellness Center were presented to the facilities committee of the Fallbrook Regional Health District. Health District on June 15. Next, the full board will review the drawings by Taylor Design at its meeting on July 13.

Rachel Mason, CEO of the FRHD, said the earliest drawings would be finalized would be in early fall. Mason explained that both the June 15 meeting and the July 13 meeting are more about direction than final decisions.

The district purchased the Wellness Center in April...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Village News

