I don't know who to say thank you to, because "you" appear to be anonymous. Whoever is repairing the potholes on Rocky Crest Road and filling them in...hat tip and Thank you!

Rocky Crest Road is no longer the worst road in Fallbrook. It is a private road like so many in Fallbrook and privately maintained. Someone has stepped up to repair it. Whoever you are, thank you again.

Jan Scott