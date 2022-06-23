Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Howley named Valley League player of the year

Winton also on all-league first team

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/22/2022 at 3:52pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Valley League softball coaches who select the all-league teams chose Fallbrook High School senior Baylee Howley as the league’s player of the year for 2022.

“It’s an extraordinary opportunity and a really big thing for me,” Howley said.

“She deserved it,” said Fallbrook coach Lisa Stehle.

“There was no doubt this year that she was on her game. She was mentally in the game,” Stehle said. “She was motivated and she came in ready to do her work, and that’s just on the field.”

Stehle noted that Howley added leadership qualities th...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/28/2022 22:11