Howley named Valley League player of the year

Winton also on all-league first team

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Valley League softball coaches who select the all-league teams chose Fallbrook High School senior Baylee Howley as the league’s player of the year for 2022.

“It’s an extraordinary opportunity and a really big thing for me,” Howley said.

“She deserved it,” said Fallbrook coach Lisa Stehle.

“There was no doubt this year that she was on her game. She was mentally in the game,” Stehle said. “She was motivated and she came in ready to do her work, and that’s just on the field.”

Stehle noted that Howley added leadership qualities th...