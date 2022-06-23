Legionnaires develop in track and field

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Last year Bonsall High School had two track and field participants. Twelve Bonsall students were on the 2022 team, which was also the first for Manuel Ramirez as a coach.

“It was amazing,” Ramirez said. “I’m just thrilled and happy with what they accomplished.”

Ramirez ran track for Vista High School, both as a sprinter and in the 1,600-meter event (he also played soccer for the Panthers). He hoped to transmit the enjoyment of his own track and field participation to the Bonsall athletes. “I wanted them to fall in love with the sport,” he s...