Sim, Pedro on Valley League first team

Six Warrior spikers altogether given all-league honors

Last updated 6/22/2022 at 3:50pm

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Six members of Fallbrook High School's 2022 boys volleyball team received all-league recognition from the Valley League coaches.

Nolan Sim and Manava Pedro were chosen for the all-league first team. Rodrigo Lopez was given second-team distinction. Logan Belheumer, Lucio Leal, and Derrick Yap were honorable mention selections.

“It was something that was well-earned,” Fallbrook coach Chip Patterson said of having six all-league players.

“I’m very proud of them,” Patterson said. “They did well.”

Fallbrook was 7-3 in Valley League matches, giving...