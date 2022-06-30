Brunch program to feature WWII survivor

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Women's Connection invites all men, women, children, veterans and active military to attend this very special Patriot Program and Brunch in the ballroom of the Beverly Mansion at Grand Tradition Estates and Gardens, Friday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to noon, doors open at 9:15 a.m.

Gerdy "Meity" Ungerer, age 11, poses with her three brothers just before World War II started.

For the featured program, WWII survivor Gerdy "Meity" Ungerer will tell her story entitled "Interned! A Story of Life and Survival in a WWII Japanese Internment Camp." Everyone is encouraged to not miss this unique opportunity to hear a truly incredible story of an extraordinary 13 year-old Dutch girl taken from her home and interned for four years in two Japanese Internment Camps in the Dutch East Indies on the island of Sumatra during WWII. Her remarkable stories of terror and triumph will make the audience laugh and make them cry.

The inspirational speaker, David Hughes, a former international banker, real estate investor and business owner, travels the world and finds "The Gift of Life in Unexpected Places." Also special musical guest Sandra Kopitzke of Gin & Tonics will sing patriotic songs.

The cost per ticket is $30, cash or check, which includes brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, located at the corner of South Mission Road and Grand Tradition Way near Econo Lodge. Free child care will be provided for younger children with reservations.

Reservations are encouraged. To make a reservation, call Ginny at 760-723-3633 or email [email protected] Sponsored by Stonecroft.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.