Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

BUSD approves 2.5% salary increase, stipend adjustments for district teachers

 
Last updated 7/1/2022 at 8:55am



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District board approved a tentative collective bargaining agreement with the Bonsall Teachers Association.

The agreement approved on a 5-0 BUSD board vote June 15 is tentative because it needs ratification from the Bonsall Teachers Association members. The negotiations between BUSD staff and BTA representatives resulted in a tentative collective bargaining agreement which increases the 2021-22 salary schedule amounts by 2.5% and also adjusts stipends.

“We value all of our teachers tremendously, and we are excited to have reached...



