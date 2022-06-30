BUSD approves design contract for BHS/SMS fence
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The Bonsall Unified School District board approved a design contract for fencing around the campus shared by Bonsall High School and Sullivan Middle School.
The board’s 5-0 vote June 15 approved a design contract with AlphaStudio Design Group, which is based in Carlsbad, for architectural services related to fencing around the campus. The design contract has a Dec. 31, 2022, expiration date and AlphaStudio Design Group will be paid $16,750.
“This is just another step to ensure the safety of all staff and students on campus,” said BUSD Superintenden...
