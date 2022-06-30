BUSD extends lease for Vivian Banks Charter School

Joe Naiman

Village News Correspondent

The Bonsall Unified School District leases part of the Mission San Antonio de Pala church on the Pala Indian Reservation for Vivian Banks Charter School, and the June 15 BUSD board meeting included approving an extension of the lease.

The board voted 5-0 to approve a lease from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2025. The school district will pay monthly rent of $1,500 during the 2022-23 academic year, $1,545 in 2023-24, and $1,591.35 during 2024-25 which equates to a 3% annual increase.

“We’re very grateful for the partnership we have with the Catholic...