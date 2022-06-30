Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

California Mortgage Relief Program expands eligibility requirements for homeowners who experience pandemic-related financial hardships

 
Last updated 7/1/2022 at 8:58am



SACRAMENTO – The California Mortgage Relief Program expanded eligibility requirements to offer funding to a greater number of California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program has modified the past-due requirement to include homeowners who missed payments in the first half of 2022, expanded the income eligibility and will now cover past-due property taxes for more homeowners.

“Many California homeowners, like many renters, felt the impact of COVID-19 on their household finances, putting them at risk of losing the ho...



