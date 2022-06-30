Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FUESD lowers age for Pre-K students in Fallbrook schools

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/1/2022 at 8:44am

Chart shows new birthdates for students entering TK over the next four years. Village News/Courtesy Image

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

The minimum age for students in the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District is decreasing. The state has issued guidelines for the youngest age for students to enter pre-kindergarten and it's lowered each year. In 2025-26, the age drops to four.

Dr. Lea Curcio, the district's director of curriculum and instruction, presented a report by the FUESD Universal Pre-Kindergarten Plan at the board meeting on June 21.

She said the district began its Transitional Kindergarten program 10 years ago for children who do not have access to high-quality early le...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/01/2022 22:56