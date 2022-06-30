FUESD lowers age for Pre-K students in Fallbrook schools

Chart shows new birthdates for students entering TK over the next four years. Village News/Courtesy Image

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

The minimum age for students in the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District is decreasing. The state has issued guidelines for the youngest age for students to enter pre-kindergarten and it's lowered each year. In 2025-26, the age drops to four.

Dr. Lea Curcio, the district's director of curriculum and instruction, presented a report by the FUESD Universal Pre-Kindergarten Plan at the board meeting on June 21.

She said the district began its Transitional Kindergarten program 10 years ago for children who do not have access to high-quality early le...