Miss Fallbrook, Miss Teen Fallbrook to be crowned July 9

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Village Rotary presents the 85th Miss Fallbrook Scholarship Pageant July 9 at the Bob Burton Center for Performing Arts, Fallbrook Union High School.

The program will begin at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. This pageant has a long history in Fallbrook, Village Rotary is proud to carry on this tradition with the addition of the Teen division to allow for younger girls to compete. This year they have nine Teen contestants and five Miss contestants.

Each contestant is required to raise a minimum of $275 in sponsorships by asking local business owners, as well as out of town or state businesses, to support them. All sponsorship donations help fund Village Rotary scholarships to graduating Fallbrook Union High School seniors and to continue the 80+ years tradition of this pageant.

On July 9, six young ladies will be crowned the next Miss or Miss Teen Fallbrook or member of the court and will reign for one year, earning an average of 100 volunteer hours working with the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce and the many non-profit organizations in Fallbrook.

Tickets are available for sale from the contestants up until July 8 for $15 each, after the 8th they will be available the night of the event, July 9, for $20 at the door. Visit Fallbrookvillagerotary.com for more information.

Submitted by Fallbrook Village Rotary.