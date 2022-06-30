Pay late property taxes to avoid additional penalties

Residents have until June 30 to pay property taxes

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister reminded taxpayers that they have just a few days to pay their bills, or they will fall into default. Residents have until midnight on June 30 to avoid additional penalties.

“Defaulted bills will be charged a 1.5% penalty per month after June 30, along with a $33 redemption fee,” said McAllister. “That’s an 18% penalty after a year. We want to encourage everyone who hasn’t paid to do so by June 30.”

In late May, the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office sent more than 40,023 reminder notices, totaling $134 milli...