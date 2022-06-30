UMGC holds in-person ceremonies for nearly 3,700 graduates

ADELPHI, Maryland – University of Maryland Global Campus held its first in-person graduation ceremonies since 2019 during "Spring Grad Walk 2022," an innovative experience designed to accommodate thousands of graduates and guests while protecting the health and safety of the university community.

More than 3,300 graduates from the classes of 2020, 2021, and 2022 and their families and guests attended "Grad Walk" over the course of six days (May 17-22). The event took place at the College Park Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, with graduates selecting from multiple time slots to cross...