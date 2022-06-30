Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

UMGC holds in-person ceremonies for nearly 3,700 graduates

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/1/2022 at 8:46am



ADELPHI, Maryland – University of Maryland Global Campus held its first in-person graduation ceremonies since 2019 during "Spring Grad Walk 2022," an innovative experience designed to accommodate thousands of graduates and guests while protecting the health and safety of the university community.

More than 3,300 graduates from the classes of 2020, 2021, and 2022 and their families and guests attended "Grad Walk" over the course of six days (May 17-22). The event took place at the College Park Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, with graduates selecting from multiple time slots to cross...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/01/2022 20:50