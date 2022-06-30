Pala Casino Spa Resort presents Melissa Etheridge

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort presents one of rock music's greatest female icons, Melissa Etheridge, Sunday, Aug. 21, performing live outdoors at the Starlight Theater. Her critically acclaimed eponymous debut album was certified double platinum. Etheridge's popularity built around such memorable songs as "Bring Me Some Water," "No Souvenirs" and "Ain't It Heavy" for which she won her first Grammy for Best Female Rock Vocal.

Etheridge hit her commercial and artistic stride with her fourth album, "Yes I Am," featuring the massive hits "I'm the Only One" and "Come to My Window," a searing...