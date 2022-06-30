Theatre Talk: What's on stage this summer

Last updated 7/1/2022 at 8:53am

Eden Espinosa is "Tamara de Lempicka" in La Jolla Playhouse's production of "Lempicka." Village News/Matthew Murphy photo

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

There is still plenty of theatre this summer.

A new show is on national tour, "Pretty Woman, The Musical" runs July 26-31 at Broadway San Diego at the Civic Center, 3651 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92103, for tickets, call 619-564-3000 or visit www.broadwaysd.com.

"Cabaret" comes to The Cygnet Theater in Old Town July 13 – Aug. 21, 4040 Twiggs St, San Diego, CA 92110, 619-337-1525 or https://www.cygnettheatre.com/.

"Million Dollar Quartet" is going strong at Lambs' Playhouse in Coronado, playing through July 26. Audiences adore this s...