Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Women's ensemble to sing for refugee relief

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/1/2022 at 8:52am



TEMECULA – The Southern CA Damekor presents “A Prayer for Ukraine” Saturday, July 9. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. at Temecula Music Teacher Studio, 27649 Commerce Center Dr., Temecula.

Moved by the tragedy of war in Ukraine, the Damekor wanted to respond in the way they know best, through song. And the songs in their program are powerful and emotional. They sing of freedom, homeland, hands reaching out to help, trading weapons for plowshares, war, peace and, above all, hope. Many of the songs in the program come from Scandinavia, Ukraine and Russia.

In lieu of an admission fee,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/01/2022 22:38