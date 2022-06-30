Women's ensemble to sing for refugee relief

TEMECULA – The Southern CA Damekor presents “A Prayer for Ukraine” Saturday, July 9. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. at Temecula Music Teacher Studio, 27649 Commerce Center Dr., Temecula.

Moved by the tragedy of war in Ukraine, the Damekor wanted to respond in the way they know best, through song. And the songs in their program are powerful and emotional. They sing of freedom, homeland, hands reaching out to help, trading weapons for plowshares, war, peace and, above all, hope. Many of the songs in the program come from Scandinavia, Ukraine and Russia.

In lieu of an admission fee,...