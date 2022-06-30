Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Blood and platelet donors needed around Fourth of July

Exclusive recycled tote bag for those who come to give June 30-July 10

 
Last updated 7/1/2022 at 8:48am



SAN DIEGO – As summer officially begins and people gather for holiday celebrations, the American Red Cross reminds communities that patients are counting now on the generosity of blood and platelet donors, especially around the Fourth of July.

The Red Cross sees about a 21% decline in blood and platelet donations during holiday weeks, including Independence Day. When blood donations drop, so does the blood supply, making it extremely challenging to ensure blood is available when hospitals need it.

By scheduling and keeping appointments in July, donors can help provide for those in immedia...



