Seeds for Bees effort helps nurture pollinator habitat
Last updated 7/1/2022 at 9:02am
Christine Souza
Special to the Village News
It's National Pollinator Week, but supporting pollinators remains an ongoing endeavor for many California farmers.
Farmers are helping pollinators by planting thousands of acres of forage cover crops to provide nutrition for honeybees and other pollinators that are essential for a variety of commodities, including the state's almost 3-billion-pound almond crop.
"I love paying it forward. Helping the bees is a big issue, so I thought, how can I do my part?" said Butte County almond farmer Darcy Jones. "They come to my orchard, I spend a lot of mon...
