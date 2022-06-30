Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Seeds for Bees effort helps nurture pollinator habitat

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/1/2022 at 9:02am

Farmers are planting cover crops to help honeybees and other pollinators vital to production of farm commodities, including the state's almond crop. Village News/Metro photo

Christine Souza

Special to the Village News

It's National Pollinator Week, but supporting pollinators remains an ongoing endeavor for many California farmers.

Farmers are helping pollinators by planting thousands of acres of forage cover crops to provide nutrition for honeybees and other pollinators that are essential for a variety of commodities, including the state's almost 3-billion-pound almond crop.

"I love paying it forward. Helping the bees is a big issue, so I thought, how can I do my part?" said Butte County almond farmer Darcy Jones. "They come to my orchard, I spend a lot of mon...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/01/2022 22:53