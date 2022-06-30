Tesla battery system installed at Silvergate Fallbrook, ensuring back-up power during local outages
Last updated 7/1/2022
FALLBROOK – When fire season rolls around, power outages can soon follow. Seniors residing at Silvergate Fallbrook will be protected from intermittent blackouts during fire events after parent company AmeriCare Health & Retirement took advantage of a unique opportunity through the California Public Utilities Commission to install several Tesla "Powerpacks" on its 5-acre senior living campus.
"Because Silvergate Fallbrook is located within a sensitive forest fire area, the community qualified for the Commission's program," said Matt Petree, vice president of development for AmeriCare...
