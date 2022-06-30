Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Water Quality Report available online

 
Last updated 7/1/2022 at 9am

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Public Utility District's annual Consumer Confidence Report, or CCR, contains detailed information on water quality tests performed in 2021. These sampling tests ensure that the district's water meets regulatory standards.

FPUD's tap water met or exceeded all state and federal requirements this year, as in years past.

The CCR becomes available by June 30 on the district's website at www.fpud.com/news-publications. It will also be available at the Fallbrook Library, Fallbrook Community Center and at the district office, 990 E. Mission Road in Fallbrook.

