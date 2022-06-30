Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

CWA approves rate increases

 
Last updated 7/1/2022 at 8:14am



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The San Diego County Water Authority board approved SDCWA rates and charges for calendar year 2023.

The unanimous board vote June 23 also allocated the pro-rata share of fixed charges to each CWA member agency. The new rates increase the cost per acre-foot from $1,833 to $1,929 for treated water and from $1,523 to $1,584 for untreated supply, although that is an average charge for all 24 CWA member agencies and due to pro-rata shares the cost may be more or less for specific agencies.

The average rates increased by 5.2% for treated supply and by 3.7% for u...



