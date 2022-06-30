FAA to hold fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Art Association has several upcoming events at their new Gallery facility located at 300 N. Brandon Road. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays – Saturdays. General meetings are held at the Fallbrook Women's Club, 238 W. Mission Road, the third Saturday of month.

FAA has a new art show every month at The Gallery with added theme shows along with their general art shows which are open to all members and guest artists. The entry forms and descriptions of the monthly shows can be found, along with a calendar of upcoming events, at www.fallbrookartassoc.org....