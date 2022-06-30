Fire Safe Council receives grant funding

SD Regional Fire Foundation CEO Joan Jones, center, presents a grant award of $6000 to Dorothy Roth, right, and Ken Derry of the Fallbrook Fire Safe Council. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Fire Safe Council is the recipient of a $6,000 grant from the San Diego Regional Fire Foundation (funded in a large part by San Diego Gas & Electric) in concert with the Fire Safe Council of San Diego County to help fund fire safety preparedness within the Fallbrook, Bonsall, De Luz and Rainbow regions. The award was presented as part of the Fire Safe Council Volunteer Awards luncheon at the Balboa Club at Balboa Park on June 10.

The foundation was founded in 1989 and is the only foundation that supports the entire county of San Diego with 29 fire agencies an...