Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fire Safe Council receives grant funding

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/1/2022 at 8:10am

SD Regional Fire Foundation CEO Joan Jones, center, presents a grant award of $6000 to Dorothy Roth, right, and Ken Derry of the Fallbrook Fire Safe Council. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Fire Safe Council is the recipient of a $6,000 grant from the San Diego Regional Fire Foundation (funded in a large part by San Diego Gas & Electric) in concert with the Fire Safe Council of San Diego County to help fund fire safety preparedness within the Fallbrook, Bonsall, De Luz and Rainbow regions. The award was presented as part of the Fire Safe Council Volunteer Awards luncheon at the Balboa Club at Balboa Park on June 10.

The foundation was founded in 1989 and is the only foundation that supports the entire county of San Diego with 29 fire agencies an...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/01/2022 22:15