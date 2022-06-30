FPUD declares Level 2 Drought Watch, requesting conservation during drought

FALLBROOK – With much of the southwestern United States in a persistent drought that is stressing source waters such as the Colorado River and the State Water Project, the Fallbrook Public Utility District is encouraging everyone to do their part and conserve as much water as possible.

Fortunately, in Fallbrook, the situation isn’t dire like in other parts of the state. Local residents and businesses have been cutting back and conserving for years, and the district is now selling about the same amount of water as it did back in the 1950’s, even though Fallbrook’s population has grown significantly since then.

Other parts of the state aren’t as lucky.

“While there are no mandatory restrictions on watering days and times right now, the governor has hinted that if people don’t conserve more across the state, he will require additional mandatory restrictions, so it’s important that we all do what we can to avoid this,” said Jack Bebee, general manager of FPUD.

Governor Gavin Newsom has been urging all Californians to conserve water in the midst of the historically dry conditions. Back in July 2021, he issued an executive order requesting 15% voluntary conservation statewide. Then in March of this year, he issued a subsequent executive order urging a 20% voluntary reduction, while encouraging water agencies to step up communication and outreach to promote conservation.

In response, FPUD’s board of directors has activated its Level 2 Drought Watch actions.

Californians have largely fallen short of Newsom’s voluntary conservation targets.

“While the cost of water has already driven much conservation in Fallbrook, we need to continue to do our part by doing commonsense things like regularly checking our irrigation for leaks and not over-irrigating,” Bebee said.

“Even though we now have a new water source online, it’s important to avoid water waste. Now is also a great time to take advantage of rebates and programs available to help replace lawns with less-thirsty alternatives.”

In November, FPUD celebrated the launch of the Santa Margarita River Conjunctive Use Project, some 70 years in the making, which helps bolster its water supply but does not insulate the district completely from state-required cutbacks.

Residential and business customers can find rebates and water conservation resources on FPUD’s website at http://www.fpud.com/conservation.

The district’s staff is also available to help customers navigate the conservation and rebate programs.

Submitted by Fallbrook Public Utility District.