Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Microbusinesses get more time to apply for $2,500 county grants

 
Last updated 7/1/2022 at 8:08am

Village News/Shutterstock photo

Microbusinesses have until July 15 to apply for a $2,500 grant.

Gig Conaughton

County of San Diego Communications Office

The smallest of San Diego County's small businesses – from dog walkers to tutors, sidewalk vendors and everything in between – now have more time to apply for a free $2,500 County grant.

The deadline for "microbusinesses" hurt by COVID-19 to apply for the second round of $2,500 grants has been extended from June 24 to July 15.

The grants are partly funded by the California Office of the Small Business Advocate. A first round of grant applications closed in March.

County supervisors unanimously approved in February giving out...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

