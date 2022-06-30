Microbusinesses get more time to apply for $2,500 county grants
Last updated 7/1/2022 at 8:08am
Gig Conaughton
County of San Diego Communications Office
The smallest of San Diego County's small businesses – from dog walkers to tutors, sidewalk vendors and everything in between – now have more time to apply for a free $2,500 County grant.
The deadline for "microbusinesses" hurt by COVID-19 to apply for the second round of $2,500 grants has been extended from June 24 to July 15.
The grants are partly funded by the California Office of the Small Business Advocate. A first round of grant applications closed in March.
County supervisors unanimously approved in February giving out...
