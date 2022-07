One firefighter injured

Last updated 7/4/2022 at 6:16am

A structure fire in Rainbow near Rainbow Heights Road overnight spread to vegetation.

Four North County Fire Protection District engines were on scene.

NCFPD firefighter Jeremy Way was injured and transported to Palomar Hospital. The injuries are not life threatening. He was released Monday, July 4 morning.

According to the NCFPD spokesperson the fire is out.