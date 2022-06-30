Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Village Staff 

Sheriff's asking for help finding "armed and dangerous" felon

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/6/2022 at 4:27pm



The San Diego County Sheriff's Department helicopter Active Public Announcement system is asking Fallbrook residents around Alturas Road/Ammunition Road in Fallbrook to be on the lookout for a Hispanic male adult suspect considered armed and dangerous. He is dark-skinned, 6'3, and is wearing a blue baseball cap, long black shirt, jeans, and black shoes. They are requesting people to call 911 if you see him.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/06/2022 20:30