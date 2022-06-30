Sheriff's asking for help finding "armed and dangerous" felon
Last updated 7/6/2022 at 4:27pm
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department helicopter Active Public Announcement system is asking Fallbrook residents around Alturas Road/Ammunition Road in Fallbrook to be on the lookout for a Hispanic male adult suspect considered armed and dangerous. He is dark-skinned, 6'3, and is wearing a blue baseball cap, long black shirt, jeans, and black shoes. They are requesting people to call 911 if you see him.
