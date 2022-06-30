Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Sheriffs up patrols for DUI driving over Fourth of July weekend and day

 
Last updated 7/1/2022



The San Diego County Sheriff's Department wants you to celebrate responsibly this Independence Day by not driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Sheriff's Deputies will be conducting increased impaired driving patrols on Monday, July 4 and throughout the holiday weekend. 

In 2021, deputies arrested 909 people for impaired driving in San Diego County.  So far in 2022, nearly 450 people have been arrested for driving under the influence by the Sheriff's Department.

 

