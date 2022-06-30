Visit with oral surgeon was wonderful

I want to share with you a wonderful experience I had a few weeks ago when I had serious dental issues that I had to deal with and was told that I needed to see an oral surgeon to do the surgery. I am 80 years old and on a blood thinner, so I was very concerned about having the procedure done.

Dr. Christensen Sicat Hsu of SicatHSU Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery in River Village in Bonsall was recommended to me. I made an appointment to see her and went to discuss my concerns and what needed to be done. She spent a great deal of time with me, calmed my fears and explained in great detail what was involved in the procedure and what to expect. She was warm and caring and welcoming and she helped me to understand what I would experience.

There are no words to do justice to how wonderful she was to me and how much she helped me to both face and to get through the surgery. The afternoon after it was done she called me before she left her office to see how I was doing and to be sure that I was okay. Her concern for my wellbeing was obvious in her every word.

We are so blessed to have such a wonderful medical professional here in our midst who can take such excellent and loving care of us when we need serious dental work done. She, along with her wonderful staff, is a gift in every way.

Patricia Campbell