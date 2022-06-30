Cal Fire urges safety – don't spark a wildfire this Fourth of July

SACRAMENTO – “Safe and Sane” Fireworks went on sale in many communities across California, Tuesday, June 28, but Cal Fire is reminding everyone to do their part to have a safe holiday and help prevent fires and injuries caused by fireworks.

With the 4th of July holiday around the corner, state fire officials are stressing the dangers and consequences of using illegal fireworks. “Already this year our Arson and Bomb Investigators and Law Enforcement Officers have been busy assisting with numerous illegal fireworks enforcement operations,” said Chief Mike Richwine, California State...