Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Cal Fire urges safety – don't spark a wildfire this Fourth of July

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/1/2022 at 8:06am



SACRAMENTO – “Safe and Sane” Fireworks went on sale in many communities across California, Tuesday, June 28, but Cal Fire is reminding everyone to do their part to have a safe holiday and help prevent fires and injuries caused by fireworks.

With the 4th of July holiday around the corner, state fire officials are stressing the dangers and consequences of using illegal fireworks. “Already this year our Arson and Bomb Investigators and Law Enforcement Officers have been busy assisting with numerous illegal fireworks enforcement operations,” said Chief Mike Richwine, California State...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021