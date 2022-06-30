Statement on Supreme Court's Gun Decision

San Diego County Sheriff's Department

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is aware of the U.S. Supreme Court's 135-page decision in the case of NEW YORK STATE RIFLE & PISTOL ASSOCIATION, INC., ET AL. v. BRUEN, SUPERINTENDENT OF NEW YORK STATE POLICE, ET AL.

As we continue to evaluate this decision and what it means for San Diego County, we anticipate an increase in applications for Concealed Carry Permits. Any changes to our policies or procedures will be posted on our public webpage. Our highest priority is public safety and protecting individual rights.

We would like to note the f...