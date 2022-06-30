Meisterlin sets school high jump record in league meet win
Washington, Bernier also league champions
Last updated 7/1/2022 at 8:01am
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Not only did Fallbrook High School senior Max Meisterlin win the boys high jump championship at the Valley League track and field meet May 6 at Valley Center High School, but he set a school record.
Meisterlin cleared 6’7” during the league meet. Two other Fallbrook field athletes won boys league championships: junior Marcus Washington had a triple jump of 43’4” and sophomore Aiden Bernier had a 12’3” pole vault.
“That was one of my best meets I’ve ever had,” Meisterlin said.
“That was a great meet,” Meisterlin said. “I think my enti...
