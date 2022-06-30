Meisterlin sets school high jump record in league meet win

Washington, Bernier also league champions

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Not only did Fallbrook High School senior Max Meisterlin win the boys high jump championship at the Valley League track and field meet May 6 at Valley Center High School, but he set a school record.

Meisterlin cleared 6’7” during the league meet. Two other Fallbrook field athletes won boys league championships: junior Marcus Washington had a triple jump of 43’4” and sophomore Aiden Bernier had a 12’3” pole vault.

“That was one of my best meets I’ve ever had,” Meisterlin said.

“That was a great meet,” Meisterlin said. “I think my enti...