Notre Dame awards Cordes an honorary monogram

NOTRE DAME, Indiana – To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the University of Notre Dame announced athletic honorary monograms will be awarded to women who started the women's sports program during the period from 1972-1977. Fallbrook resident Kathleen Cordes will be awarded an honorary monogram as the first female varsity coach. Others, including students and coaches who helped lead the way to varsity status on earlier club teams will also be recognized as will all the first varsity players on the winning tennis team coached by Cordes.

Cordes served locally as chair of physical...