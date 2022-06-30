Warrior girls have top three pole vault heights at league meet

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School athletes had the three highest girls pole vault clearances at the Valley League track and field meet May 6 at Valley Center High School.

The winning height of 12’0” was obtained by senior Rose Wagner, sophomore Maya Khoury had the second-place distance of 10’6”, and sophomore Sahara Khoury was third at 9’0”.

“That was a real joy to see all three girls perform that well at league,” said Fallbrook assistant coach for pole vault Jim Curran.

“It was great,” Wagner said. “It was super fun vaulting at Valley Center.”...