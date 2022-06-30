Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Warrior girls have top three pole vault heights at league meet

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/1/2022 at 7:59am



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School athletes had the three highest girls pole vault clearances at the Valley League track and field meet May 6 at Valley Center High School.

The winning height of 12’0” was obtained by senior Rose Wagner, sophomore Maya Khoury had the second-place distance of 10’6”, and sophomore Sahara Khoury was third at 9’0”.

“That was a real joy to see all three girls perform that well at league,” said Fallbrook assistant coach for pole vault Jim Curran.

“It was great,” Wagner said. “It was super fun vaulting at Valley Center.”...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/01/2022 22:41