Warriors lose in first round of state softball tournament

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The 2022 Fallbrook High School softball season ended May 31 when the Warriors lost a first-round state playoff game at Nipomo High School.

“My girls left everything they had on that dirt. They’ve given me more than any coach could ask for,” said Fallbrook coach Lisa Stehle.

The state playoffs consisted of Southern California and Northern California regional playoffs and regional championships. Nipomo was seeded fourth in the Southern California regional, and the Titans followed their 9-8 victory over Fallbrook with a 5-3 win over top-seeded Capistrano...