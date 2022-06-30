Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Warriors lose in first round of state softball tournament

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/1/2022 at 7:59am



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The 2022 Fallbrook High School softball season ended May 31 when the Warriors lost a first-round state playoff game at Nipomo High School.

“My girls left everything they had on that dirt. They’ve given me more than any coach could ask for,” said Fallbrook coach Lisa Stehle.

The state playoffs consisted of Southern California and Northern California regional playoffs and regional championships. Nipomo was seeded fourth in the Southern California regional, and the Titans followed their 9-8 victory over Fallbrook with a 5-3 win over top-seeded Capistrano...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/01/2022 22:00