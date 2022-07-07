Beloved Fallbrook physician and resident Douglas Clements passed away June 27, 2022, after a protracted illness. Doug leaves his wife of 56 years, Rose Lynn; his children, Anastasia (Stacie) Bill and husband Chris, Erick Clements and wife Heather, Blaine Clements and wife Julie, and Christopher Clements as well as his grandchildren, Alexa Schafer, Madelyn and Nicholas Clements and Emma Nelson and Polly Bill.

Doug was an ophthalmologist who practiced in Fallbrook for 46 years, starting his practice in 1975 and continuing to work until he was forced by his struggles with pulmonary fibrosis to retire in June of 2021, having fought a valiant battle against the illness since it was first diagnosed in 2013.

He was born April 10, 1942. A Los Angeles native, he attended Excelsior Union High School and then Long Beach State before entering the USC School of Medicine, graduating in 1969. He obtained his residency at USC Medical Center and spent two years as a naval officer working at the Balboa Naval Hospital.

He was a Lt. Commander in the U.S. Navy and served on the U.S.S. Sanctuary, working in both Colombia, South America and Haiti on a three month goodwill tour.

Doug was a person of unique temperament and incredibly good nature. He was a man with a ready laugh, a sonorous voice and a sunny disposition who was loved by everyone who was fortunate enough to cross paths with him. He loved his patients, family and friends and they loved him in turn.

A renaissance man, he was a passionate and consummate collector, first coins and stamps and later an antiquarian collector of books, fine art, antiques and chromolithography.

Doug was a very civic minded member of the Fallbrook community, a long time Rotarian who regularly volunteered his photography talents to the organization. He would give free eye exams to young children at preschool clinics and would occasionally provide free glasses to the poor children who could not afford them.

He was a strong man of faith, who always looked on the bright side of things and rarely if ever had a less than charitable word to say about anyone. He will be greatly missed and his passing will leave a big mark in many of our hearts.

His memorial will be at Christ the King Lutheran Church on July 23, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations in his name can be given to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or to Fallbrook Rotary.