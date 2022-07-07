FHS registration details reviewed by board
Rick Monroe
Special to the Village News
Trustees of the Fallbrook Union High School District received a report at their June 27 meeting about its annual notification to pupils, parents, and guardians of their rights and responsibilities with registration for the 2022-23 school year.
It was a routine report, followed with some discussion after Trustee Diane Summers asked how inter-district transfers were handled.
Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez described the procedure for transfers, which she noted are also explained on the district’s web page – https://www.fuhsd.net/district/student...
