Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Seventh grader Kinzie Graf wins a national scholarship

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/8/2022 at 6:48pm

Kinzie Graf displays her awards from the Rush Revere Young Patriot Scholarship, including a check for $2,500, two sets of the book series, a set of audiobooks, and an American flag. Village News/Courtesy photo

Lucette Moramarco

Associate Editor

In May, seventh grader Kinzie Graf of Fallbrook won the Rush Revere Young Patriot Scholarship from The Rush and Kathryn Adams Limbaugh Family Foundation.

According to the foundation's website, "The Young Patriot Scholarship benefits young readers from ages four to twenty-two years old. Rush and Kathryn Adams Limbaugh wrote the bestselling Adventures of Rush Revere Series to teach accurate American history to young people in a fun way. Liberty the talking horse, Rush Revere, and the Manchester Middle School 'Crew' travel back in time to meet historical fig...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/08/2022 22:58