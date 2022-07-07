Seventh grader Kinzie Graf wins a national scholarship

Kinzie Graf displays her awards from the Rush Revere Young Patriot Scholarship, including a check for $2,500, two sets of the book series, a set of audiobooks, and an American flag. Village News/Courtesy photo

Lucette Moramarco

Associate Editor

In May, seventh grader Kinzie Graf of Fallbrook won the Rush Revere Young Patriot Scholarship from The Rush and Kathryn Adams Limbaugh Family Foundation.

According to the foundation's website, "The Young Patriot Scholarship benefits young readers from ages four to twenty-two years old. Rush and Kathryn Adams Limbaugh wrote the bestselling Adventures of Rush Revere Series to teach accurate American history to young people in a fun way. Liberty the talking horse, Rush Revere, and the Manchester Middle School 'Crew' travel back in time to meet historical fig...