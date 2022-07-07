Sheriffs offer youth program as alternative to the streets

SAN DIEGO - RESPECT Project is a character-building and mentoring program designed for youth in grades 8-12, by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Developed in 2014 by deputies from the San Marcos Sheriff’s station, students are placed in a 10-week introductory program followed by continuous mentoring and support services.

Deputies hope to reduce juvenile delinquency, lower recidivism, and offer alternatives to street gangs, substance abuse, and a life trapped in the criminal justice system, a spokesperson said.

In early 2021, the Sheriff's Department finished renovations on the RESPECT Project's headquarters in San Marcos. The new facility, complete with games, fitness equipment and a recording studio, allows staff to offer daily programming and support in a safe atmosphere.

How do I (or my student) sign up?

Students are generally referred by local schools, probation/law enforcement, or family members. Students must participate voluntarily and be able to attend classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30-6 p.m. All classes meet at 151 East Carmel St., San Marcos, CA 92078.