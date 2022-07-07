Students attend Young America Foundation conference

FALLBROOK – The Republican Women of Fallbrook sponsored four high school students to attend the Young America Foundation High School Conference in Santa Barbara, California, this past June where the students learned about individual freedom, the free enterprise system, and traditional conservative values by many of the leading speakers of the conservative movement including Michael Knowles, Allen West and Liz Wheeler.

The students also walked in the footsteps of Ronald Reagan, touring his beloved home, "Rancho Del Cielo." Those students are Tenaya Frandsen, who attends Classical Academy H...