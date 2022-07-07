New art shows at the library feature self-portraits and sculptures
Last updated 7/12/2022 at 2:37pm
FALLBROOK – Two new art exhibits at Fallbrook Library, “How I See Myself,” an exhibition of revealing self portraits in the Community Room and exceptional bronze sculpture by Marsha Gertenbach-Meers open July 11 and run until Sept. 2. This show is hosted by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.
Self portraiture is an important part of an artist’s journey but amo...
