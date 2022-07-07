Pala Casino to present Kenny Loggins Nov. 11

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort presents award-winning musician, singer and songwriter, Kenny Loggins, Nov. 11, performing live indoor at the Events Center.

Loggins' remarkable four-decade-plus career has brought him from the top of the charts to the toast of the Grammys. He's had smash hits on Hollywood's favorite soundtracks, rocked worldwide stages, and found his way into children's hearts while bringing his soulful, beautiful voice to platinum albums of a stunning variety of genres. His gift for crafting deeply emotional music is unparalleled, and it's been a part of his life as long a...