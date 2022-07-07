Expert says stress alone can make you ill

Part 1 in a 2-part series

Dr. David Clarke, president of the Psychophysiologic Disorders Association is seeing that circuit changes in the brain "have come about as a reaction to stress." Village News/Courtesy photo

Shelby Ramsey

Special to the Village News

When the term 'pain' comes to mind, you might automatically think of recovery from a surgery or a noticeable physical injury. But what about pain that feels somewhat widespread, achy, and you can't pinpoint the source? Another question, what is a prevalent feeling that no one is immune from, with or without acknowledging it? Stress.

Dr. David Clarke, president of the Psychophysiologic Disorders Association said, "Stress is capable of changing the structure of the brain."

Medical experts like Clarke are seeing that circuit changes in the brain "h...