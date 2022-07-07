Preparing for emergency evacuations now helps alleviate problems later

Kim Harris

Managing Editor

Southern California is facing what experts are saying will be the worst fire season in the past six years. To date the state has already burned over 31% more than at this time last year and have not yet reached the peak of summer or fall when the Santa Ana winds come into play.

A brush fire that erupted in Oceanside, south of Camp Pendleton, Sunday, June 12, forcing residents in surrounding neighborhoods to evacuate is a good reminder that no matter where one lives, wildfire is always a threat and residents in all areas should be prepared to evacuate and have pl...