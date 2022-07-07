Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Preparing for emergency evacuations now helps alleviate problems later

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/8/2022 at 6:50pm

Kim Harris

Managing Editor

Southern California is facing what experts are saying will be the worst fire season in the past six years. To date the state has already burned over 31% more than at this time last year and have not yet reached the peak of summer or fall when the Santa Ana winds come into play.

A brush fire that erupted in Oceanside, south of Camp Pendleton, Sunday, June 12, forcing residents in surrounding neighborhoods to evacuate is a good reminder that no matter where one lives, wildfire is always a threat and residents in all areas should be prepared to evacuate and have pl...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/08/2022 22:07