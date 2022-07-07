Stubbs graduates with PharmD

FALLBROOK – Charles and Katherine Stubbs of Fallbrook are proud to announce the graduation of their daughter, Dr. Caroline Simone Stubbs, PharmD from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. Simone graduated Cum Laude with her doctorate in pharmacy from the Boston campus on May 7.

Simone is a Fallbrook local, having acted as dance captain at Fallbrook High School and receiving the Student of the Month award before graduating with honors in 2016. She was active in the community as a student and instructor at Fallbrook CAST Academy of Dance and represented her community with p...