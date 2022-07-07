There is help out there for victims of domestic violence

Karen Ossenfort

Special to the Village News

The Sheriffs’ Log weekly lists various crimes. Highest among those listed are Family Disturbance, Battery and Domestic Violence.

Attend a local Al Anon (for those who have alcoholics in their life) meeting and you will hear the phrase “Bad behavior is never acceptable,” “Keep coming back because it works if you work it and you are worth it.”

These such groups can help and meet locally. The number to call is 800-690-2666. One of the greatest things you will learn is that you didn’t create the alcoholics problem, you can’t control it or cure it. You learn to let go. You learn to start taking care of yourself. You learn to never argue with a drunk. It’s a good place to start to get help.

Another group is a faith-based group and has proven benefits: Celebrate Recovery. It ministers to both the alcoholic (drugs) and the person who loves them. A local church, such as North Coast Church or Riverview will have a contact number.

And if your situation involves abuse of any kind, it is time to get immediate help.

The following information is from the San Diego County Sheriff.

What is Domestic Violence?

Domestic violence and emotional abuse are behaviors used by one person in a relationship to control the other. Intimate partners may be:

● Married / not married / separated / divorced

● Dating /engaged / formerly dating or engaged

● Heterosexual / homosexual

● Living together / formerly living together

● Co-parents of a child

● Adult / minor

You have the right to be safe and comfortable in your home and personal life. No one has the right to hit, threaten, or abuse you. Men, women, children, elders and pets can all be victims of domestic violence. Children who witness domestic violence in their home are at greater risk to be a victim or an abuser in future intimate partner relationships.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, now is the time to start protecting yourself. Take the next step and make the phone call to law enforcement, advocacy, a friend or to a shelter.

If you need help: (And it is okay to seek and ask for help.)

● In an emergency call 9-1-1

● Contact the San Diego Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200. (Non emergency line)

● Call the San Diego County Domestic Violence 24-hour hotline 1-888-DVLINKS (385-4657) for emergency assistance or ongoing needs.

● Find a safe place to stay or start safety planning. Find an emergency shelter or other housing options available.

● Seek medical attention from a doctor or hospital emergency room. Ask the staff to photograph your injuries and keep detailed records in case you decide to take legal action.